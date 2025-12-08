Meghalaya: Williamnagar set to unveil revamped soil lake

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Williamnagar is preparing to welcome back one of its most cherished community spaces as final touches are being completed on the newly restored Williamnagar Soil Lake. Cabinet Minister Marcuise N. Marak said the restoration marks a significant step in reviving a destination that once served as the heart of local gatherings and everyday memories.

“Preparations are underway for the inauguration of the newly restored Williamnagar Soil Lake. Nestled in the heart of our town, this lake was once a beloved gathering place where the young and old came together, friends met, memories were made, and moments were shared. We are now bringing that charm back to life. The lake will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma,” he said.

