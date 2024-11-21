Meghalaya Women Impacted By Human- Elephant Conflict Receives Training On Mushroom Farming

SHILLONG: The region’s leading biodiversity conservation organization, Aranyak, partnered with the British Asian Trust to conduct capacity-building training in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, a region largely impacted by the human-elephant conflict.

The prime objective was to help the area mitigate the human-elephant conflict, aiming to promote harmonious living between the elephants and human beings. As human activities continue to reduce their living spaces, it is essential to find ways for both species to exist simultaneously.

The event hosted around 25 women from Tikrikla Block for the training held at Bordubi LP School. Expert Aparna Rabha provided hands-on training and practical knowledge about oyster mushroom cultivation. It was a golden opportunity for the attendees as they got to learn about the diverse variety of mushroom species.