Meghalaya works to address gaps in JJM water supply projects

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma acknowledged concerns over the functioning of some Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects in the State, attributing the problems to drying water sources, changing rainfall patterns, climatic conditions and complications in retrofitting existing schemes.

Sangma said Meghalaya had around 4,000 tap connections when JJM was launched in 2019, but the number had now crossed five lakh. He said nearly 60 per cent of completed projects were functioning without complaints.

He said some water sources had dried up or experienced reduced flow between the commencement and completion of projects due to changes in rainfall patterns and climatic conditions.

Sangma also said the State had retrofitted existing water supply schemes to expand household coverage, but some sources later proved inadequate for the additional connections.

Around 10 to 15 projects were still facing such problems, he said, adding that the government was addressing them individually by exploring ways to augment existing supplies and create additional water sources.

Also Read: TIPRA Motha Dominates Tripura Village Polls, Secures Three-Fourths of Seats