Violence Impacts Meghalaya's Tourism and Economy, CM Sangma Urges Democratic Solutions

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the violence witnessed in the State had affected tourism, local stakeholders and the wider economy, as the government worked to restore tourist confidence and bring the sector back to normalcy.

Sangma said tourism had suffered a major setback following the August 19 violence but was now showing signs of gradual recovery. He said sustained efforts were needed to rebuild confidence among visitors and tourism stakeholders.

The Chief Minister said the impact of the violence was felt by hotels, homestays, tour operators, taxi services, restaurants, guides, local businesses and young people dependent on tourism-related employment and income.

Sangma said the government was taking strict action against those involved in the violence and working to prevent similar incidents in future. He appealed to organisations and stakeholders to raise their grievances through democratic and institutional mechanisms, saying violence was not the answer.

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