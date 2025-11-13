Shyntor Festival Set to Debut in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi This December

Shillong: Meghalaya is gearing up to host the first edition of the Shyntor Festival, an eco-cultural event celebrating rural life, community art, and sustainable tourism.The three-day festival will take place from December 11 to 13 at Shyntor Bulia village in Ri-Bhoi district.

Organised by the Rongjeng Welfare Foundation in collaboration with the Dorbar Shnong Shyntor and several partner organisations, the festival aims to highlight the traditions, crafts, and hospitality of the local community.

Situated about 25 kilometres from Nongpoh along the GS Road, Shyntor Bulia is a small village of around 450 residents living across 65 households. Set between the Umsiang and Umsha rivers, the scenic village will host around 200 visitors staying overnight, while many more are expected as day visitors. Accommodation will include tents and bamboo huts managed by local families which is going to reflect the festival’s focus on eco-friendly experiences.

The programme will be featuring music performances, storytelling, sand animation, ventriloquism, art exhibitions, and evening bonfire sessions. An art residency will also be held, bringing together artists from Meghalaya and other parts of India to display their creative work.Visitors can participate in craft and weaving workshops, community cooking, and friendly football matches with local residents. Traditional cuisine prepared from locally sourced ingredients will also be a key attraction.

Organisers said the Shyntor Festival is a non-profit initiative, and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards village development projects and livelihood support for local farmers. The event aims to foster responsible tourism while creating long-term opportunities for the community.

Local authorities in Ri-Bhoi have extended their full support, and the organisers are expressing hope that the festival will become a recurring cultural celebration promoting Meghalaya’s rural heritage