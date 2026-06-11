Meghalaya Youth Congress to intensify campaign against unemployment and drug abuse

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress on Wednesday resolved to intensify its campaign against unemployment and drug abuse, positioning itself as a vocal opposition force on issues affecting the state's youth.

At an extended State Executive Committee meeting held in Shillong, Indian Youth Congress secretary and Meghalaya in-charge Samrat Keshari Jena said the gathering focused on strengthening the organisation, expanding its ideological outreach among young people and reviewing the party's district-level structure amid growing concerns over joblessness and substance abuse.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Jena said unemployment and drug addiction had emerged as pressing challenges confronting Meghalaya's youth and would form the core of the organisation's future campaigns. "The meeting's main purpose was to strengthen the organisation, strengthen our thoughts and take our ideology to the youth. In Meghalaya, we are facing employment issues and drug-related issues, so we conducted this meeting and reviewed the organisational setup in the districts," he said.

Jena said the meeting adopted a series of resolutions and charted out an action plan for the next three months, during which the Youth Congress would actively raise issues concerning young people across the state.

"For the next three months, resolutions have been proposed under which the Youth Congress will be the main opposition to this government. We will raise our voice for the youth of Meghalaya who are facing different issues. Drugs are a major problem in the state, and there are many vacant posts, but jobs are not being given to the youth. Our main issue is 'give us jobs, not addiction'," he said. The meeting was attended by Indian Youth Congress national in-charge Manish Sharma, Tura MP Saleng A. Sangma, former Youth Congress president Zenith Sangma and Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress president Tinjim, among other party leaders.

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