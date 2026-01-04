Meghalaya youth leaders to attend National Youth Festival 2026

SHILLONG: The Sports and Youth Affairs department of the Meghalaya government will organize a 'Meet and Greet' programme for youth delegates selected to participate in the National Youth Festival - Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026.

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar will interact with and felicitate the selected participants during the programme. A total of 50 youth leaders from Meghalaya will represent the state at the national-level event scheduled to be held in New Delhi from January 9 to 12.

The National Youth Festival will bring together around 3,000 young leaders from across the country, providing a platform to present innovative ideas and perspectives for building a Viksit Bharat. The participants will showcase their talent, aspirations, and leadership potential before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

