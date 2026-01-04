Meghalaya: CM Sangma connect takes governance to grassroots in North Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday took governance directly to the people as he connected with residents of Memilam and adjoining areas under the Adokgre C&RD Block in North Garo Hills, reinforcing the government's outreach-driven approach through the CM Connect programme.

The interaction focused on listening to grassroots concerns, understanding local challenges and identifying practical ways to address long-pending issues affecting the region.

During the engagement, the Chief Minister underlined the intent behind the initiative, stating, "CM Connect is bridging the gap - listening, acting and resolving issues." He also acknowledged the importance of participatory governance, remarking, "Grateful for the power of community engagement."

Emphasizing the administration's broader philosophy, he added, "Our government's people-first approach is all about collaboration and participation."

The programme witnessed active involvement from Cabinet Minister Marcuise N. Marak and MLAs Jim Sangma and Rupert Momin, who accompanied the Chief Minister and participated in highlighting constituency-specific concerns. They also engaged with officials and residents to ensure that grievances raised during the interaction are addressed in a time-bound and effective manner.

