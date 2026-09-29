Meghalaya’s Gasuapara Polytechnic Remains Incomplete 17 Years After Sanction

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Seventeen years after the Gasuapara Polytechnic in South Garo Hills was sanctioned, the project remains incomplete, with civil work progressing to only around 64-65 per cent, highlighting the prolonged delay in completing the construction approved in 2009. Chairman of the Estimate Committee and BJP MLA from Nongpoh Constituency Mayralborn Syiem said a land issue had emerged as one of the major hurdles that delayed the project, particularly during the initial stages of construction.

The status of the project came under scrutiny during a review meeting of the Estimate Committee, which assessed both the physical and financial progress of three polytechnics being constructed in Meghalaya. Even after 17 years, the other two polytechnics at Nongpoh and Nongstoin are also yet to become fully functional, despite their civil works being substantially ahead of the Gasuapara project. The institutions still require essential components, including water supply, power supply and sanctioned posts, before they can become operational.

On Gasuapara, Syiem said, "The civil work is behind schedule, which is only 64-65 per cent." He said the department had been instructed to expedite the work, adding that land-related problems had prevented construction from progressing during the initial stages. He also stressed that since public money had been utilised, the project should be completed at the earliest.

The three polytechnics - at Nongkhrah in Nongpoh, Nongstoin and Gasuapara - were sanctioned in 2009 by the then Ministry of Human Resource Development, now the Ministry of Education. Syiem said the Estimate Committee had been monitoring both the physical and financial progress of the projects.

On Nongpoh and Nongstoin, Syiem said, "The Polytechnics in Nongpoh and Nongstoin is well in advance. Its almost 100 percent PWD building will handed over to the Education Department." He said the remaining components included water supply, power supply and sanctioning of posts, with the matter having been moved to the Planning and Finance Department for necessary approval.

Syiem said the committee would continue to follow up on the projects, particularly the delayed Gasuapara Polytechnic, while stressing the need to complete the pending works and make the institutions functional.

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