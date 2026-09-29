Ri Bhoi Flooding: Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem Calls for Coordinated Policy Response

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG, Sept 28: Recurring flooding and waterlogging in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district highlighted the need for a coordinated policy response involving experts and multiple government departments, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem said.

Syiem attributed the growing problem to changing monsoon patterns, climate change and human interventions, including unplanned earth-cutting and construction that reduced the capacity of natural drainage systems.

He said construction of houses, commercial complexes and roads had narrowed natural drains, leaving fewer avenues for stormwater to flow. He cited a natural drain that was earlier around 15 feet wide but had been reduced to about 7.5 feet following development.

Syiem called for coordination among the Water Resources, PWD and Urban Affairs departments, particularly in Byrnihat, Nongpoh and Jorabat. He also stressed the need to regularly assess and maintain cross-drainage structures, including those built several years ago.

He said changing rainfall patterns, urban expansion, construction activity, waste accumulation and inadequate drainage capacity had contributed to the problem.

Syiem called for a comprehensive approach involving government departments, technical experts and regular assessment of drainage infrastructure to address the growing risk of flooding in Meghalaya.

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