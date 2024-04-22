Mizoram’s EVMs Safely Sealed in 40 Strong Rooms

AIZAWL: All the voting machines used in the Mizoram Lok Sabha elections have been sealed and stored in special secure rooms.
They are under strict watch in preparation for the counting of votes on June 4, according to a senior election official.
Voting for the only Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state took place on April 19.
Mizoram’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer, H Lianzela, mentioned that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines used in all polling stations were transported to designated secure rooms in Aizawl and 10 other district headquarters by polling officials on Friday and Saturday.
He explained that there are 40 secure rooms in the state, once for each assembly constituency. These rooms are guarded by security forces to prevent any unauthorized access or tampering, he added.
He mentioned that the votes will be counted on June 4, along with the rest the country.
The election department has established 13 polling centres across the states, including 3 in Aizawl.
There are 40 counting halls, each designated for one assembly segment.
The examination of EVMs and VVPAT machines after the election took place on Saturday.
The election department reported that a total of 56.87 percent of the voting was recorded in the Lok Sabha polls, not including those who voted by postal ballots and the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).
Out of the total of 8,56,364 voters, 4,87,103 voters cast their votes, including 2,45,800 female voters, according to the statement.
The election department mentioned that over 3,500 policemen and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Armed (CAPF) were deployed for the Lok Sabha polls, and the polling took place in a peaceful environment.
