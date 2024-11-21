Meghalaya: Turkish Ambassador and author Firat Sunel Attends Shillong Literary Festival

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Turkish Ambassador and author Firat Sunel captivated audiences at the Shillong Literary Festival with his exploration of historical fiction centered around migration. Speaking on the concluding day of the festival, Sunel participated in a session titled The Lighthouse Family: A Candid Conversation alongside Mr. Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, IAS.

During an interaction with the media, Sunel delved into the themes of his writing, emphasizing the emotional resonance of migration. "Migration is an emotional issue in my novels," he shared, adding, "It's a part of our collective human experience. Everyone, in some way, has migrated, and this shared reality connects us."

He also highlighted the deep historical ties between India and Turkey, noting, "The relationship between these two countries predates Indian independence. We share many similarities in culture and history, which strengthen our bond."

Reflecting on his works, Sunel said, "My books are emotional-rooted in experiences of migration. Indians connect with them deeply because they evoke emotions that make them laugh, cry, or reminisce about their own journeys."

Also Read: Shillong to Host Bryan Adams Concert on December 10

Also Watch: