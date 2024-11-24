Meghalaya's Minority Tribes Demand for Greater Autonomy

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Indigenous Minority Tribals Forum (MIMTF) of Garo Hills on Saturday demanded the establishment of two regional councils within the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to them, these councils would strengthen the Hajong, Koch, Rabha, Boro, Kachari, and Mann tribes and help them achieve their dreams.