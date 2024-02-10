Meghalaya's NGH District Commerce & Industries Centre organised District Industrial Exhibition 2024 at Mendipathar

A Correspondent

Boko: Meghalaya's North Garo Hills (NGH) District Commerce & Industries Centre organised a two-day-long 'District Industrial Exhibition 2024' at Industrial Estate in Babupara, Mendipathar, from Thursday to Friday night.

According to the official sources, a total of 30 stalls from various places in Meghalaya took part. However, most of the stalls were of handloom items, handmade food items like pickles, cakes, candy, and other items produced by the society and self-help groups from NGH District.

The department organises the exhibition every year before ending the month of March. Wood carving, food processing, and handmade and handicraft items are displayed in the two-day-long exhibition. According to the official, this year, with the help of the department, a few women also displayed the ornaments made from bamboo and other natural items.

N. R. Marak, Functional Manager, District Comm. & Ind. Centre, NGH, Resubelpara, said that a training programme is going on at Mendima village on making ornaments from bamboo and other natural items. Through this training, girls and women will make ornaments from bamboo and other natural materials that are available in the Garo Hills, and they will be financially independent. "The training programme has been conducted by a reputed company based in Guwahati. After the completion of the training, we will work with a Maharashtra-based company, and we will take orders from there as well," added NR Marak.

Pesina K. Sangma from Chandmari, Tura, also took part in the exhibition, and her product's brand name is ASAME Food and Beverages. According to Pesina, she has especially made wines from different kinds of locally available natural ingredients, and she sold them in the Garo Hills area. As of now, she makes wine from ginger, pomegranate, pineapple, and flowers, especially the Megong flower (white orchid), among many other natural products. She has been making wines since 2002.

