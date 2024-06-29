Transfer of Hoolock Gibbon from Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre to Meghalaya State Zoo proposed

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The state government on Friday issued a clarification about the upcoming inauguration of the Meghalaya State Zoo, amidst concerns raised by citizens of Garo Hills regarding the proposed transfer of Hoolock Gibbons from the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre, Tura, to the Meghalaya State Zoo at Umtrew, Ri-Bhoi district.

With respect to the operationalization of the upcoming Meghalaya State Zoo, the state government clarified that the Zoo has already been granted recognition by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and setting up of essential infrastructure is nearly complete.

With regards to the proposed transfer of Hoolock Gibbons, the government clarified that, first of all, it has to be understood that this relocation is proposed for the Gibbons from the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre, and not from the natural forests of Garo Hills.

According to the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre, which has been functioning for long time, is not a natural forest habitat but only a rescue centre which does not have any approval/recognition from the CZA and has been keeping these animals in its facility which is not adequate as per norms.

In short, the government stated that the facilities in the Zoo at Umtrew are technically approved/recognized by CZA whereas Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre is not approved/recognized by CZA and the notion that Gibbons are in their natural habitat right now at the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre is completely false.

It may be noted that the CZA is the apex statutory body of Government of India, constituted under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, with a mandate to complement national effort in conservation of biodiversity of the country and to ensure that zoosin the country are brought up to international standards, and are managed as per Recognition of Zoo Rules 1992, amended in 2009 and 2013.

The proposed transfer of Hoolock Gibbons, classified as Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, is being undertaken as per directives from the CZA to provide them with the highest standards of upkeep and care as per Rules.

The state government also mentioned that the new Zoo at Umtrew has been established in lines with the CZA norms and all the animal enclosures have been created as per CZA approved designs and specifications, which will provide Gibbons from the Sonja Rescue Centre a much better and ideal environment for their long-term care and well-being.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to wildlife conservation and management (both in-situ and ex-situ) under the strict regulatory regime and enforcement of Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 in the State of Meghalaya.

