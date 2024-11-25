Meghalaya's Pitcher Plant: A Treasure Trove Of Medicinal Discoveries

SHILLONG: The insect-trapping capabilities of Meghalaya's carnivorous pitcher plant, Nepenthes khasiana, have impressed the scientific community as well as the locals.

The groundbreaking study says that it has medicinal value and has bio-active compounds ranging from disease treatment to fight coronavirus, numbering as much as 22 in the fluid on its unopened pitchers.

The study, with the title "Unlocking the phytochemicals in unopened pitcher fluids of Nepenthes khasiana - A GC–MS Study”, was published in the Intelligent Pharmacy Journal (2024).

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya, Cotton University, and NIPER Guwahati have established a bridge between traditional knowledge and modern science.