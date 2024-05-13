Meghalaya's Rich Folklore Spotlighted at International Book Fair in Italy

SHILLONG: Two children's books from Meghalaya, titled "The Tunes of Kongthong" and "When a Huro Sings," have gained international recognition at the prestigious Bologna Book Fair in Italy.

These books, written by Auswyn Winter Japang and Nandan Joshi, respectively, and illustrated by P Mario K Pathaw and Imlijungshi Ltr, were featured at the National Book Trust (NBT) Exhibit.

This recognition is a result of the Forgotten Folklore Project, an initiative by the Sauramandala Foundation that focuses on preserving Meghalaya's cultural heritage.