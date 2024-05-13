Meghalaya's Rich Folklore Spotlighted at International Book Fair in Italy

SHILLONG: Two children's books from Meghalaya, titled "The Tunes of Kongthong" and "When a Huro Sings," have gained international recognition at the prestigious Bologna Book Fair in Italy.
These books, written by Auswyn Winter Japang and Nandan Joshi, respectively, and illustrated by P Mario K Pathaw and Imlijungshi Ltr, were featured at the National Book Trust (NBT) Exhibit.
This recognition is a result of the Forgotten Folklore Project, an initiative by the Sauramandala Foundation that focuses on preserving Meghalaya's cultural heritage.
The project collects traditional stories and folklore and turns them into children's books, with the goal of educating young people and fostering pride in their culture.
Storywell Books, the publisher, submitted the books for the Bologna Book Fair to introduce Meghalaya's unique folklore to a worldwide audience.
"We are excited about the future of the Forgotten Folklore Project," stated Lanu Tsudir, the project's director.
She highlights the significance of presenting Meghalaya's cultural heritage on a global platform. The project has compiled 45 storybooks containing traditional tales, folklore, and customs from all three regions of Meghalaya.
Preserving these stories not only protects cultural heritage but also nurtures a bond with these origins in generations to come.
The National Book Trust acknowledges the importance of promoting indigenous literature and celebrates this accomplishment.
According to one of the organizers, having these books physically present at the Bologna Book Fair offers a global stage for Meghalaya's lively folklore and traditions.
The Bologna Children's Book Fair, known as La fiera del libro per ragazzi, is the premier professional event for children's books globally. Since 1963, it has been held annually for four days in March or April in Bologna, Italy.
The fair serves as a gathering for all professionals engaged in the creation and publication of children's books, primarily focusing on buying and selling rights, including translations and adaptations for other media like movies or animated series.
ALSO WATCH: