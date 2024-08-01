Meghalaya's SOP for Coal Mining Faces Criticism for Favoring Wealthy Tycoons

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government's standard operating procedure (SOP) for coal mining notified on March 5, 2021 is under fire for allegedly creating monopoly. This benefits wealthy business tycoons at expense of local small traders and indigenous people. The contentious policy mandates minimum area of 100 hectares for obtaining prospecting licenses and mining leases.

Critics argue this requirement effectively excludes small coal traders and indigenous communities. They cannot afford such expansive tracts of land. Regeenal Shylla, member of State Coordination Coal Miners Dealers and Transporters Association has been vocal opponent of this policy. He asserts that it exploits local landowners. This occurs by coercing them into selling their land to affluent business magnates.

Shylla highlighted that policy stands in stark contrast to existing legal frameworks. He pointed out that Mineral Concession Rules 2016 do not include such provision. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) stipulates a minimum area of only four hectares for mining leases. According to Shylla state’s SOP not only exceeds bounds of these regulations but also undermines rights and livelihoods of local communities.

"The current policy exploits land of local people, forcing them to sell to wealthy tycoons" Shylla stated. He emphasized that new SOP is unwarranted deviation from established laws. It primarily serves interests of a few powerful business figures.

In response to perceived inequities, State Coordination Coal Miners Dealers and Transporters Association has taken legal action. They challenge SOP in Meghalaya High Court. The association’s petition questions state government's authority to impose such stringent area requirements. It argues that policy lacks legal backing and should be annulled.

Shylla is optimistic about court’s intervention. He asserts that policy is liable to be overturned due to lack of legal grounding. "Policy is not empowered by law and seeks to benefit only few business tycoons. We are confident that court will recognize this and scrap SOP" he remarked.

Outcome of this legal challenge could have significant implications for Meghalaya’s coal mining sector. If court sides with association, it could pave way for more inclusive policies that support small traders and indigenous communities. Conversely if SOP is upheld it may entrench dominance of large business interests in region’s coal mining industry.