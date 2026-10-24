Meghalaya’s SPARK Summit 2026 Takes Students Beyond Classrooms

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's SPARK Meghalaya State Summit 2026 brought students from across the state together in Tura on Friday to explore their talents, build confidence and experience the region's cultural diversity.

Organised by the Education Department at the District Auditorium, the summit was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma as the chief guest.

Sangma said he had suggested shifting the annual summit from Shillong, where it was held last year, to expose students to the state's cultural diversity. He said the journey and stay would give students lasting experiences of Meghalaya's different cultures, languages, food, music and natural beauty.

Noting that many students were visiting Tura for the first time, he said the event offered them an opportunity to interact with people from different cultural backgrounds and better understand the state's diversity.

Sangma urged students to recognise their individual abilities rather than measure themselves solely through competition and awards. He said the programme aimed to nurture talent, build confidence, promote values and encourage personal growth, adding that young people should have the confidence to try different pursuits.

Highlighting opportunities across music, sports, entrepreneurship, dance and painting, the Chief Minister described young people as Meghalaya's greatest strength and stressed the need to channel their energy into productive activities.

Citing the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, Sangma said 8,000 artists were earning and reinvesting through their passion, performing more than 20,000 shows across the state, the country and abroad, including in Japan and Germany, with government support.

He also highlighted the CM Elevate programme and investments in sports, stating that several initiatives from Meghalaya were being replicated nationally.

Sangma said students would take the summit's message back to their communities, creating a multiplier effect as they encouraged their friends and families to explore their potential.

The summit brought together district and Education Department officials, jury members, principals, teachers, students and youth from different districts and schools. The release of the SPARK Outcomes Report 2026, cultural performances, testimonials from students and teachers, and the felicitation of District SPARK Stars were among the highlights.

Also Read: Masked Duo Hurl Petrol Bomb at ED Office in Shillong