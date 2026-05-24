Meghalaya’s Tanvi Raksam Marak returns to Guwahati after Miss Grand India success

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Dr Tanvi Raksam Marak, a resident of the Assam–Meghalaya border area in Goalpara district, returned to Guwahati after securing the second runner-up title at the Miss Grand India 2026 pageant held in New Delhi.

The grand finale of the national beauty pageant took place at Talkatora Stadium on May 12, 2026, where participants from across the country competed for the coveted title. Lakshitha Thilagaraj of Tamil Nadu emerged as the winner of the competition.

Dr Marak, who hails from the Assam–Meghalaya border region, has previously earned recognition in several beauty pageants, including Miss North East 2019 and Miss Grand Meghalaya 2018, establishing herself as a prominent name in the pageantry circuit.

On her arrival at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati on Saturday, Dr Marak received a warm welcome and felicitation from members of the Garo Students’ Association and several other organisations, who congratulated her on bringing laurels to the region.

Her achievement received widespread appreciation, particularly among people of the border region and the Garo community, who viewed her success as a moment of pride and inspiration for aspiring youth.

Also Read: Miss Grand India 2024: Irene Dkhar and Dr. Tanvi Marak to represent Meghalaya