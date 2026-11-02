Metbah Lyngdoh Resigns as Cabinet Minister Amid UDP's Political Turmoil

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With a possible Cabinet reshuffle expected in the first week of November, United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh on Saturday resigned as a Cabinet minister in the Conrad K. Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government. In less than 40 days, the UDP has been reduced from 12 elected legislators to just one, marking its biggest political setback since the party was formed in 1997.

Metbah submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma with immediate effect, citing the prevailing political situation in the state.

With 11 UDP legislators having joined other political parties, Metbah is now the party's sole representative in the 60-member Assembly. Announcing his decision, he said, "I will not be able to Cabinet minister in the MDA Government, so therefore, today I have placed my resignation to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. My resignation is immediate effect. This is first decision of the party, other decision will follow."

The UDP, which won 12 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, lost eight legislators - Lahkmen Rymbui, Ollan Singh Suin, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah, Mayralborn Syiem, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy - who merged with the BJP.

The Speaker recognised the eight-member merger on October 16, increasing the BJP's strength from two to 10 and reducing the UDP's tally from 12 to four.

The party subsequently suffered another setback when Paul Lyngdoh of West Shillong, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar of Mawkyrwat and Nujorki Sungoh of Mowkaiaw joined the National People's Party (NPP). Their entry increased the NPP's strength from 33 to 36, leaving Metbah as the UDP's lone MLA.

Metbah said his resignation was the first decision taken by the party and indicated that further decisions would follow.

His departure from the Cabinet comes amid a possible restructuring of the MDA Government, following a major realignment of political forces within the ruling coalition.

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