Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma eyes solo NPP majority in 2028 Assembly elections

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) national president Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said internal differences within the party were resolved behind closed doors, stressing that teamwork and unity remained its defining strengths as the party set its sights on securing an independent majority in the 2028 Assembly elections.

The NPP's strength in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has risen to 36 following the induction of three former United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators.

"What makes the NPP different is the teamwork. People may think there are no differences, but there are many issues we do not agree on. We fight, but we do not go out and fight publicly. We agree to disagree. We fight inside the room, not on the ground," Sangma said.

He added that personal egos should not take precedence over the interests of the party and the people.

Highlighting the NPP's political philosophy, Sangma said the party had focused on protecting the identity and addressing the concerns of northeastern communities, tribals, indigenous people, minorities and other marginalised groups.

Outlining the party's electoral priorities, he identified the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election as its immediate challenge, followed by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections and the 2028 Assembly polls.

"Our first task is to win the Lok Sabha by-election. We will not leave any stone unturned. The next battle will be the district council elections in Garo Hills, while the major battle will be the Assembly elections in 2028. I am sure we will cross the magic number on our own," he said.

Sangma urged party workers and legislators to remain focused and work harder to convince voters, warning against complacency and assuming victory was assured.

Welcoming the three former UDP legislators, he described their induction as a happy moment and expressed confidence in working together to address the concerns of the people.

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