Mining of sand and stones are affecting the Meghalayan water bodies

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The state government on Tuesday admitted that mining of sand and stones are affecting the water bodies in the state. “Sand mining, quarrying of stones, are the reasons why our sources are affected,” Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Marcuise Marak said.

Marak said that mining is for the livelihood of the citizens who are dependent on it and therefore the government is looking for alternative livelihood for them. “If we can give them alternative livelihoods they won’t be dependent on the sand mining from the water sources,” the PHE Minister said. He also said that recently the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called a review meeting of all departments dealing with water sources like PHE, Soil and water Conservation, Water Resources and Forest.

Marak said that short term and long term measures which can be taken by the government were discussed.

According to the PHE Minister the Chief Minister instructed the officials to start preparing such measures.

Also Read: Meghalaya High Court Receives Interim Report on Illegal Coal Mining Cases (sentinelassam.com)