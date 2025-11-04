Minister Lahkmen Rymbui voices concern as Meghalaya’s crystal Umngot turns muddy

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Why has the Umngot River — world-renowned for its crystal-clear waters that mirror the sky and make boats appear to float on air — turned muddy? The sudden discolouration of Meghalaya’s pride, the Umngot, has raised serious environmental and livelihood concerns. Locals and tourists alike are questioning how a river once hailed globally for its pristine clarity could now bear the scars of negligence. Experts say the issue stems from debris dumping linked to ongoing road expansion works, despite existing safeguards under the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Before the construction of any road, all precautionary and environmental protection measures are mandated within the DPR. If there is any violation of these conditions, the Meghalaya Pollution Control Board or the concerned authority is empowered to take action as per the provisions of law.

Amid growing outrage, Meghalaya Law Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday voiced deep concern over the situation, acknowledging both environmental and economic implications. “We cannot deny the fact that the Umngot River is famous for its crystal-clear water where people go boating and fishing. But recently, for reasons unknown to me, the water of the Umngot River has turned muddy, which affects the lives of fish and other aquatic species. It also affects the livelihood of the people because, as I said, there are many tourists from all over the world who long to visit Umngot, and they make their plans six months, five months, or even a year in advance,” Rymbui said.

