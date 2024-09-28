Mizoram: Om Birla Reports 'Significant Development' in Northeast Region

AIZAWL: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who made a visit to Mizoram on Friday, said that the northeastern region has of late witnessed a significant turnabout in developing itself.

Improving physical, digital, and social connectivity has made Northeast the region from being marginalized to becoming a 'leading' region- said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while addressing the annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India zone-3 at Aizawl.

He highlighted the development of railway lines, which he thereafter called an important step towards increased infrastructure development, along with upgrading the roads and air connectivity, all very vital for economic development in this region.

Birla noted that in fact, even foreign investors have already evinced considerable interest for India and mentioned that enhanced connectivity could bring even more substantial investments to the undiscovered potential of Northeast for agriculture, art, culture, and tourism.

He added that realization of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's development finds significant place in the Northeast region.

The two-day CPA conference is taking place at the Mizoram assembly and will end on Saturday.

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Speaker of Nagaland Assembly and chairperson of CPA Zone-3, Sharingain Longkumer, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Member Mizoram Assembly Lalbiakzama, and other dignitaries from Mizoram and elsewhere graced the occasion.

While speaking to differicdl aspects of the conference theme, "Democratic Sanctity, Transparency, Accountability and Results from Democracy," Birla said the sanctity and transparency of legislatures are very important for strengthening democracy, which in turn provides public trust in democratic institutions.

He mentioned that he understands that it is the function of an elected representative to be the voice of the people in a democracy and to do strenuous effort regarding the fulfillment of needs and concerns of the constituents. He also said that proper conduct is vital to the effective working of legislative members.

According to Birla, the importance of productive discussions and dialogue in the legislative Houses, in concurrence with public hopes and expectations, means the strengthening of democracy when legislatures, regardless of agreement or disagreement, engage in collective discussions and debates on matters of public interest.

He proposed that the elected representatives avail themselves of the Houses to address the problems which confronted the people. He observed that if members serve with commitment to their constituents, it would raise the quality of lawmaking and raise the dignity of the legislative institutions.