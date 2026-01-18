M’laya government charts Rs 10 billion economy goal at third cabinet retreat

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government convened the third Cabinet Retreat at Mawkasiang in New Shillong as part of its strategic roadmap to drive the state’s economic growth. During the first half of Day 2 of the retreat on Saturday, deliberations centred on Mission 10, an ambitious initiative aimed at achieving an Rs 10 billion economy by 2028. Ministers, officials and departmental heads reviewed progress, assessed achievements and outlined future goals to accelerate development across key sectors.

The discussions highlighted several opportunity areas critical to Mission 10. Under investment promotion and private sector development, the government emphasized boosting public investment to catalyze private sector growth. Agriculture and high-value horticulture were identified as vital for enhancing productivity and income. The retreat also focused on animal husbandry and fisheries, recognizing their potential to strengthen rural livelihoods.

In a push to foster holistic development, sports and the creative economy were discussed as engines for youth engagement and innovation. Entrepreneurship and skilling emerged as pivotal for generating employment and nurturing talent. Additionally, tourism, arts, culture and heritage were highlighted to leverage Meghalaya’s unique identity and attract investment in sustainable ways.

These opportunity areas are being closely aligned with departmental vision plans and execution strategies, underscoring the government’s commitment to translating policy into measurable economic outcomes. Officials stressed that coordinated efforts across sectors will be key to achieving the ambitious target of a Rs 10 billion economy within the next five years.

