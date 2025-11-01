M’laya government to pay special tribute to Zubeen during Cherry Blossom Festival 2025

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government will pay a special tribute to legendary musician Zubeen Garg during the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 — a celebration expected to draw around 50,000 tourists staying in Shillong and several lakh more visiting the state for the iconic event.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, “There will be a special tribute to the legendary artiste Zubeen Garg, performed by musicians close to him.” He added, “I am delighted to announce the comprehensive line-up for the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025. This year’s festival promises to be a grand celebration of music and culture, showcasing the rich diversity of our state.”

The Chief Minister revealed that the festival will feature global sensations such as The Script, Jason Derulo, Nora Fatehi, Dappest X ADL, and J Tric on Day One, followed by Aqua and rap-pop star Tyga on Day Two, and a spectacular closing act by world-renowned DJ and producer Diplo. The event will also feature performances by Meba Ofilia, Drum Tao, Walter Wahlang, Girish and The Chronicles, and a special Zubeen Garg tribute, alongside Cosplay showcases and local talents such as Arius and Ahana.

Sangma highlighted that the festival will include vibrant cultural contests such as the Mr and Miss Cherry Blossom Competition, Cosplay, and Cherry Blossom Arm Wrestling, with festivities spread across multiple venues including the JN Stadium, Polo Grounds, and MFA Grounds. “Tickets are available online and at box offices in Shillong. I take this opportunity to invite all citizens and visitors to join us for this vibrant celebration of art, culture, and music. Let us come together to make the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 a memorable experience for all,” he said.

On the tourism front, Sangma noted, “We are hoping to cross 50,000 tourist numbers because even last year we were close to that. But we would like to go much higher. I’m talking about outside tourists who stay overnight. Of course, people coming in and travelling up and down — we will cross several lakh.”

