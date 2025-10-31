Assam Unites for Zubeen Garg’s Final Dream: Despite Age, Distance and Time

Guwahati: As dawn broke over Assam on Friday, the state awoke not to the sound of alarms but to the echo of a legend’s voice. After 43 days of mourning, the spirit of Zubeen Garg returned, not in person, but through the flicker of the silver screen. His final film, 'Roi Roi Binale,' was released today, October 31, turning theatres into temples of remembrance. In Assam, from Dhubri to Sadiya, fans lined up long before sunrise, many holding candles, flowers, and photographs of the singer they called “Zubeen Da.” At Matrix Cinemas in Beltola, the first show began at 4:25 AM, a time as unconventional and passionate as the man himself. Every seat was filled, every eye glistened with emotion.

An elderly woman arrived leaning on a wooden stick, clutching a photo of Zubeen close to her heart. Unable to find a seat, she was seen sitting on a moviegoer’s lap, just to catch a glimpse of her beloved Zubeen on screen. People wiped away tears as his voice filled the hall. “It felt like Zubeen Da was alive again,” said one viewer, her voice breaking.

In another scene, a fan, wrapped in a Gomosa with 'Roi Roi Binale' and 'Joi Zubeen Da' inscribed on it, stood outside the cinema, proudly declaring, “Zubeen’s dream for Assam cinema will come true. I did not sleep last night. I just wanted to see his dream come alive.”

Inside the theatre, a single seat stood out, lavishly decorated with flowers, Zubeen Garg’s photo and light, reserved for the legend himself. In several towns, including Dhekiajuli and Tezpur, theatres recreated this gesture, leaving a seat empty but glowing, symbolising his eternal presence. “It’s as if Zubeen himself walked in and sat among us,” said a teary-eyed fan.

The rain and air since midnight felt emotional as if Assam’s beloved son is watching over his Golden Assam on this day of his dream film release.

Some brought lamps, some carried incense sticks, while others whispered silent prayers before the show began. As 'Roi Roi Binale' unfolded on screen, directed, composed and imagined by Zubeen himself, laughter and sobs intertwined. Every frame, every melody, every scene felt like a conversation with the man Assam still cannot believe it has lost.

For many, this was not just a film screening; It was a ritual of remembrance. “We still can’t accept his death,” said an elderly viewer, holding back tears. “He may have left this world, but through this film, he has returned to us again.”

As the credits rolled, no one moved. Silence filled the halls, the kind that only follows love, loss and legend.

Outside, the sun rose softly over Guwahati, bathing the streets in gold. The people of Assam stood together, united in grief and pride, whispering the same truth.

Zubeen Garg may have left the stage, but his voice, his dream and his 'Roi Roi Binale' will forever echo in the heart of Assam.