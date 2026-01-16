M’laya steps up monitoring, stays on high alert along Indo-Bangladesh border: CM Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said the state government was continuously monitoring the Indo-Bangladesh border and remained on high alert. He asserted that while the border was porous in nature, there was nothing major to be concerned about at present, even as all agencies were fully prepared to respond to any situation.

Meghalaya shares nearly 440 kilometres of international border with Bangladesh, a reality that, the Chief Minister said, necessitated constant vigilance, close coordination with central agencies and a high level of preparedness at all times.

Sangma said the state had been continuously monitoring the Indo-Bangladesh border and described the 440-kilometre international boundary as porous. He said that after meetings with the Border Security Force (BSF), the Intelligence Bureau and the state police, the government felt there was nothing major to be concerned about at present. He added that the Meghalaya government needed to remain extremely alert and prepared in every possible way.

Emphasizing that border security primarily fell under the purview of the Government of India, Sangma underlined the role of the state in ensuring coordination and ground-level preparedness. He said it was not for him to comment definitively on whether the border was secure, as the matter involved central authorities, but added that the state government, the BSF and all other agencies remained vigilant. He said all concerned agencies had met on December 24, including the BSF and the Intelligence Bureau, to discuss border security. Sangma added that continuous monitoring was in place and reiterated that, as of now, there was nothing major to be concerned about, while stressing the need to remain fully prepared.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the status of border fencing, noting that while most of the 440-kilometre stretch had been fenced, about 40 kilometres remained unfenced at select locations, primarily in West Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills districts. He said progress in these areas had been affected by several challenges, including population-related issues, land acquisition problems and ongoing court cases.

Sangma said the state government had taken necessary steps and that a review conducted about four months earlier had resolved most of the cases. He noted that some sections, particularly in West Jaintia Hills—the largest unfenced stretch—were still pending due to court cases.

He added that the Government of India was closely following up on the matter and that he had remained in constant touch with authorities in New Delhi. He expressed hope that the remaining work would be completed soon.

