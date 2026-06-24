Mohendro Rapsang joins BJP well ahead of Meghalaya polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former West Shillong MLA Mohendro Rapsang joined the BJP on Tuesday, strengthening the party's position in Meghalaya ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Rapsang, who resigned from the National People's Party in February, formally joined the saffron party amid its efforts to expand its organisational base in the state.

Welcoming him, Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G. Momin said the party would work together with Rapsang and indicated that more leaders could join the BJP in the coming days. He clarified that the party had not assured election tickets to anyone.

Responding to reports of discontent within the party, Momin said former state BJP president Ernest Mawrie was out of station and had conveyed his good wishes.

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