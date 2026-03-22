Mukul Sangma Calls for Independent Inquiry Into Garo Hills Unrest, Warns Against Indiscriminate Arrests

At the heart of Sangma's statement is a pointed caution about how enforcement agencies are handling the situation on the ground.

He expressed serious concern over reports of indiscriminate arrests, arguing that detaining people without proper verification risks causing a miscarriage of justice — and, paradoxically, allowing the real culprits to escape accountability.

"Such developments may worsen law-and-order conditions and erode confidence in the authorities," he warned, calling for enforcement to be grounded in transparency, accountability, and impartiality.