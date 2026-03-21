BJP reaches out to sitting, former legislators amid political churn in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior Meghalaya BJP legislator A.L. Hek has indicated an emerging phase of political realignment in the state, claiming that several sitting as well as former legislators are in touch with the party as it seeks to capitalise on structural fissures within Meghalaya’s political spectrum ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding two seats in the 60-member Assembly and remaining part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), the party is recalibrating its expansion strategy through sustained political outreach, backchannel engagements, and constituency-level consolidation, even as a fluid alignment matrix and internal churn across parties point to the possibility of a fragmented electoral mandate.

Articulating the party’s position, A.L. Hek underscored ongoing engagements with leaders across the political divide, suggesting a strategically nuanced approach shaped by both opportunity and constitutional constraints.

“We are in touch with them. We are in touch with sitting MLAs, and former MLAs are keen to join the BJP. Many former MLAs are ready to join soon as they do not come under anti-defection laws, but sitting legislators have to make certain calculations; they cannot join just like that. Most of them are in touch with us. When the time comes, they will act at the right time,” Hek said.

Political sources indicate that the BJP is attempting to position itself as a pivot in the state’s evolving power structure, offering an alternative for leaders unwilling to align with the National People’s Party (NPP), the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP), or the Congress. Strategic consultations, including recent engagements involving senior leadership and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are viewed as part of a broader effort to reassess electoral arithmetic and strengthen organisational capacity, though decisive moves remain contingent on the conclusion of the ongoing electoral cycle in Assam.

The broader political landscape in Meghalaya continues to reflect signs of volatility and recalibration. The Trinamool Congress faces an uncertain trajectory, with attention focused on the next political move of Dr Mukul Sangma, while the Congress remains engaged in internal negotiations over leadership structure and electoral strategy under Vincent H. Pala. The NPP, despite retaining a numerical advantage, faces scrutiny over the durability of its legislative support, a significant portion of which has been shaped through post-poll alignments and mergers. The VPP has consolidated its influence in the Khasi Hills but has yet to achieve comparable penetration in the Garo Hills, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) continues to navigate internal dissidence.

Within this context of shifting alliances, competitive repositioning, and leadership flux, the BJP’s incremental yet targeted outreach signals an attempt to convert emerging political disaffection into electoral gains, setting the stage for a high-stakes and closely contested Assembly election with the potential for a fractured verdict.

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