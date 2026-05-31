Multinational Military Drill PRAGATI 2026 Ends on High Note in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The maiden edition of the multilateral military exercise PRAGATI 2026 concluded successfully on Saturday at the Umroi Military Station in Meghalaya with a comprehensive 72-hour validation exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability, mutual trust, and collective preparedness among participating nations, officials said.

The exercise brought together more than 400 military personnel from 13 countries, India, Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, under the banner of Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region (PRAGATI).

Officials said the closing ceremony was attended by six Vice Chiefs and over 40 senior military officials from participating nations.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, hosted the visiting dignitaries and held bilateral interactions to further strengthen defence cooperation and military-to-military ties among regional partners.

Conducted in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, the exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations and included intensive training sessions through lectures, demonstrations, and practical drills.

Troops from participating countries trained together in mixed teams and carried out activities such as rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush drills, slithering, jungle lane shooting, room and bus intervention exercises, improvised explosive device (IED) detection, and casualty evacuation operations.

Army officials said one of the key highlights of the exercise was the camaraderie and soldierly bonding displayed by participants as they operated together under challenging conditions, helping foster mutual understanding, trust, and professional cooperation.

As part of the event, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Army Design Bureau, also organised a defence equipment exhibition showcasing indigenous defence technologies and next-generation military systems.

The exhibition highlighted India's growing capabilities in defence design, development, and manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative while promoting collaboration and exports in the defence sector.

Officials said Exercise PRAGATI 2026 significantly enhanced interoperability and strengthened partnerships among participating countries, while laying a strong foundation for future editions of the multinational exercise aimed at ensuring peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. (IANS)

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