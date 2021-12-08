Nagaland incident: Candlelight vigil held in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader in Meghalaya, Dr. Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said that the Government of India should take up Meghalaya as a case study on how to deal with insurgency without the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Dr. Sangma was speaking at a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the families of the civilians who were mistakenly killed by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4. "Meghalaya has demonstrated its capability without resorting to adopting to this draconian law," he said. The TMC leader from Meghalaya said that this is something which must be taken cognisance of by the Government of India and the government must look at all the possibilities of dealing with insurgency and other problems related to terrorism without resorting to AFSPA.

Dr. Sangma also pointed out that the people of the region understand how complex it is to deal with the problem of insurgency. He also said that if the government understands the complexity of the problem of insurgency and the challenges associated of dealing with it, only then they can have the political will to repeal AFSPA.

