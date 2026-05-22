National People's Party eyes Garo Hills expansion ahead of 2028 polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Will the ruling National People's Party (NPP) replicate in Garo Hills the political consolidation it achieved in Khasi Hills through a series of high-profile mergers? Is the Conrad Sangma-led party preparing the ground for another strategic expansion ahead of the 2028 electoral battles in Meghalaya's politically sensitive western belt? These questions have gained momentum amid growing speculation over possible political realignments involving legislators from the opposition Trinamool Congress led by Mukul Sangma.

Since the 2023 Assembly elections, the ruling National People's Party has steadily expanded its political footprint by absorbing regional players and opposition leaders, most notably through the merger of the People's Democratic Front and defections from the Congress. Significantly, most of these political shifts have emerged from Khasi Hills, strengthening the NPP's legislative and organisational hold in the region. Attention has now shifted to Garo Hills, where political observers are closely watching whether similar developments could unfold involving the opposition All India Trinamool Congress camp.

Fueling the speculation, NPP working president from Garo Hills, Marcuise N Marak, said that while he had no exact information regarding any possible political developments, media speculation indicated that discussions could be underway at the highest political level.

"It is not at my level, but at the level of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. It seems some discussions are taking place, based on media speculation," Marak said.

When asked whether the NPP was looking forward to any such merger in Garo Hills, Marak said, "Let us hope for that possibility. You are seeing mergers now, as many leaders and block-level leaders from Congress are joining the NPP."

He further asserted that the ruling party was steadily expanding its organisational base across Garo Hills, with leaders from several political parties joining the NPP from different districts.

"In Garo Hills, many leaders from other political parties are joining the National People's Party from every district," he said.

Projecting governance and development as the principal drivers behind the party's growing acceptability in Garo Hills, Marak said the government's focus on infrastructure creation, employment generation and direct public outreach had strengthened public confidence in the ruling establishment.

"Because of the kind of work being done in Garo Hills by the government, whether you talk about infrastructure development or employment generation, initiatives such as Pepsi, which has been established in Mendipathar, have created many employment opportunities there. Different roads and communication networks are being developed across several parts of Garo Hills, and people are quite impressed," he said.

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