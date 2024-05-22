NEHU VC Prabha Sankar Shukla at Association of Commonwealth Universities

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice-Chancellor Professor Prabha Sankar Shukla, has made a significant contribution to the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) program held in London on May 15, 2024.

Professor Shukla delivered an insightful presentation on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in representing and protecting geographical indications (GIs) pertaining to language, arts, and agriculture.

In his speech, Professor Shukla underscored AI's potential as a formidable ally in the preservation of cultural heritage.

He elaborated on how AI-powered solutions, such as speech recognition and natural language processing, can transcribe and interpret recordings of indigenous languages, thereby facilitating their revival through educational apps and e-dictionaries.

Such technologies, Professor Shukla emphasized, are vital for teaching native or endangered languages to future generations.

Professor Shukla also illustrated the application of machine learning models in analyzing multimedia datasets to uncover cultural elements.

"AI can document and analyze cultural items, creating vast catalogs of cultural expressions, including folk music, art, and other traditions," he stated. These AI-driven models can significantly enhance cultural tourism apps, educational curricula, and UNESCO cultural heritage projects, fostering a deeper appreciation of cultural diversity.

Highlighting the unique geographical features of northeastern India, Professor Shukla referenced notable GIs such as Muga silk from Assam, Tree Tomato from Nagaland, Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya, and Naga Chilli.

He advocated for the use of AI and blockchain technologies to trace and verify these GI items, ensuring their authenticity, building market trust, and enhancing their monetary value.

AI, he noted, can optimize consumer behavior, predict market trends, and increase demand for these products through personalized advertising.

Additionally, Professor Shukla discussed how AI can support farmers and artisans with precision farming techniques, predictive analysis, and monitoring systems for weather patterns, soil health, and crop health. This, he explained, can lead to improved productivity and profitability.

Professor Shukla also addressed the importance of AI in monitoring and enforcing intellectual property rights by detecting counterfeit GI products. "AI-aided platforms can train local producers to create favorable conditions for best practices and better income," he remarked. He highlighted the role of virtual classrooms and online workshops, made possible by AI, in providing specific training for producers to help them compete globally.

AI's contribution to conserving agricultural biodiversity was another focal point of Professor Shukla's speech. He emphasized AI's ability to accelerate genome analysis and map indigenous breeds of crops and livestock, crucial for food security and preserving genetic diversity. "AI is becoming a basic tool for understanding and transferring cultural, traditional, and environmental knowledge to future generations," he added.

During the event, Professor Shukla also emphasized the significance of collaboration among universities within the ACU, which comprises over 500 institutions. He highlighted how such collaboration facilitates research, curriculum enrichment, and addresses global challenges through multidisciplinary expertise. "By sharing digital curricula and classroom experiences, ACU universities can enhance learning outcomes and prepare students for a connected world," Professor Shukla asserted.

He praised ACU programs such as the Commonwealth Climate Resilience Network and the Commonwealth Sustainable Cities Network for their role in fostering cross-border collaboration among scientists and academics.

Professor Shukla concluded by reinforcing the ACU's commitment to strengthening higher education through quality assurance reviews, governance and educational standard evaluations, and the adoption of best practices. This will create a diverse and adaptable global academic society, and promoting heritage preservation.

