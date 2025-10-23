NGCO Slams Years of Delay in Completion of Key Garo Hills Projects, Demands Urgent Government Action

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO) has voiced strong disapproval over the prolonged delays plaguing several vital government development projects across the Garo Hills, underscoring what it termed as “gross negligence and inefficiency” on the part of the contractors responsible.

Despite substantial government funding and repeated public assurances, major infrastructure projects—including the South West Garo Hills Engineering College, Science and Commerce College Mahendraganj, East Garo Hills Polytechnic College, and the West Garo Hills Babadam Tribal Research Centre—remain incomplete even after more than five years. Tourism-related ventures such as the Sakal Aduma Eco-Tourism Project have also suffered from prolonged stagnation.

In addition, the construction of key government buildings, including the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in North Garo Hills, continues to face inordinate delays, resulting in administrative hurdles and public inconvenience.

“The people of Garo Hills deserve quality infrastructure, efficient governance, and timely progress,” NGCO stated, adding that it “strongly condemns the negligence and inefficiency demonstrated by these contractors” and urged the state government to take swift corrective measures. “We demand the cancellation of all contracts awarded to non-performing contractors and the reassignment of these projects to competent and accountable firms,” the organization asserted.

