NGOs push for community-led reintegration, livelihood support for recovering addicts in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Social organisations on Tuesday called for sustained community support, livelihood opportunities and social acceptance for people recovering from substance abuse, stressing that rehabilitation must extend beyond treatment.

The appeal was made during a one-day conference on "Life Beyond De-addiction", organised by Care for India's Reintegration Project in partnership with DREAM Mission at Lachaumiere. The conference brought together 15 NGOs working in rehabilitation to strengthen collaboration with government agencies and promote sustainable reintegration of recovering addicts through education, employment and community participation.

Bob Jacob, Head of the Social Work Department at Care for India Charitable Trust, said the organisation was implementing a reintegration project in Shillong to equip recovering individuals with livelihood skills, provide seed capital for businesses and help restore their dignity. He said the organisation was also implementing a rural development project in Barapani focused on women's economic empowerment.

Jacob said the fight against drug abuse required coordinated efforts by the government, civil society and local communities. He urged communities to support recovering addicts instead of isolating them and said government action to curb drug trafficking should be complemented by rehabilitation, counselling and community participation.

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