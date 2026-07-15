Tripura Governor Urges High-Quality Research, Faster Recruitment to Build Centre of Excellence at University

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu emphasised the importance of high-quality research, the speedy recruitment of vacant posts, administrative efficiency, a disciplined work culture and campus development at Tripura University. He said this when newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Debabrata Das called on him at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The Governor congratulated the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor and expressed hope that Tripura University would continue its legacy of excellence.

During the meeting, the Governor outlined his plans to strengthen the educational and administrative standards of Tripura University. The main focus of the discussion was to enhance the overall efficiency of the institution and develop Tripura University into a centre of excellence in higher education in the state.

Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu emphasised that the university should accord top priority to high-quality research, innovation and academic excellence across various disciplines.

He also stressed the need to expedite the process of filling vacant teaching and academic posts so that research, teaching and administrative activities are not disrupted by staff shortages at Tripura University.

The Governor also attached special importance to improving administrative efficiency and fostering a disciplined work culture within the university.

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