Night curfew imposed along Meghalaya–Bangladesh border

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid escalating security concerns triggered by the evolving situation in Bangladesh, the East Khasi Hills administration has imposed a night curfew along vulnerable stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh frontier, citing a high possibility of infiltration, smuggling, and the movement of elements linked to outlawed groups.

District Magistrate R.M. Kurbah, in an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), said certain stretches of the border in East Khasi Hills remain porous and susceptible to illegal movement, particularly during night hours, posing threats to public order. The order warns that such activities “may lead to uncontrollable cross-border infiltration resulting in breach of peace and tranquillity in the district.”

Invoking emergency powers, Kurbah imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within a one-kilometre radius from the Zero Line, prohibiting movement aimed at illegal border crossing, the formation of unauthorized assemblies, and the carrying of weapons or objects “which can be used as weapons, including sticks/rods and stones.” The order also bans the smuggling of cattle, contraband goods, betel nut, betel leaves, dry fish, bidis, cigarettes, and tea. The ex-parte order comes into immediate effect and will remain valid for two months from November 25.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s Law Minister Lahkmen Rymbui underscored the need for heightened vigilance, describing Meghalaya as “a paradise where everybody wants to come and settle and trade and do different activities.” Stressing the responsibility of citizens and traditional institutions, he said, “So it is our duty as the state, our duty as citizens, and our duty as the local Durbar to see that if there is any suspicious or illegal immigrant, we should report to the authority.”

Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the minister noted reports—though unverified—of “a reverse migration in the area of West Bengal where doubtful people from West Bengal are going back to Bangladesh.” He said the SIR is essential “to see that illegal migrants or people from outside the state should not take refuge in the state of Meghalaya.”

Highlighting operational complexities, Rymbui said, “We have over a 442-kilometre border with Bangladesh and many parts are porous, and we also have more than an 800-kilometre interstate border with Assam. So people from outside will try to come to us, but that’s why constant vigilance from the government, all the law-enforcing agencies of the state, the village Durbar and the local authority is very, very important because it is something we need to take care of.”

Asked whether the state is doing enough to check suspected interstate or cross-border migration, he said, “The state is trying to do its best. If you say it’s enough, I cannot comment on that because we have seen that even a faraway state like the US has so many illegal migrants settled there.” He added that Meghalaya is making consistent efforts to ensure “no illegal immigrant can settle here,” pointing to multiple safeguards including the Autonomous District Councils, land transfer laws, the MRSSA, and labour regulations. “So, one thing is effective implementation, and number two is constant vigilance and cooperation between civil society and the state machinery,” he said.

