‘No party jersey in temple of democracy’: Paul Lyngdoh dismisses UDP rift talk

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid heightened political chatter over a perceived fissure within the United Democratic Party (UDP), speculation gained traction during the ongoing Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly after UDP Working President Paul Lyngdoh asked several pointed questions to Power Minister Metbah Lyngdoh, who also heads the party.

Seeking to quell the rumour mill and reclaim the political narrative, Paul Lyngdoh asserted that legislative scrutiny must not be conflated with political rebellion. He maintained that legislators do not enter the Assembly with party tags but serve as representatives of their respective constituencies.

"In the House (Assembly) to which we are elected - the Temple of Democracy - there is no party affiliation. We are here first and foremost to represent our electorate and the people of Meghalaya. Once we are in the Assembly, we do not come wearing a party jersey," he said.

