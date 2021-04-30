Nongkrem MLA Lambor Malngiang ups ante

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The Chairman of the SPB (State Planning Board) and local MLA of Nongkrem, Lambor Malngiang has outrightly stated that he will ''close the road towards the Assam Rifles headquarters if the black sheep of the force continue with their misbehaviour with the public''.

Malngiang called a meeting with district officials, State police and the Assam Rifles to discuss the issue that stem out from the incident on the outskirts of Nongkrem on April 25. He told this correspondent on Thursday, "The Assam Rifles officer along with the State officials have assured to maintain a healthy and peaceful atmosphere in the area; but, if the armed forces continue to disturb the local residents, I will personally ensure that the road to the headquarters is closed."

Malngiang further stated that those Assam Rifles men who were involved in the act have been identified through the CCTV Camera; and, added that action will be taken against them.

He even added that the State police along with the Assam Rifles will carry out patrolling to check any misadventure by miscreants.

Stressing on a healthy relationship between the armed forces and the civilian populace, the Chairman of the State Planning Board informed that the gates of the Assam Rifles should be opened for the people who proceed to IewPamtiah and Kynton U Mon.

Malngiang added that healthy and friendly relationship should be maintained. He also informed that that he had asked the PWD to make an administrative approval for repairing of the roads towards Assam.

