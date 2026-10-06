NPP Leader Shylla Dismisses Concerns Over Nagaland Merger Impact on Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid speculation over internal differences within the National People's Party (NPP), NPP leader and MDA Government spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla on Monday said the party remained united in Meghalaya and dismissed any impact of the BJP's expansion in the State, attributing the recent political developments to a "Government to Government" dynamic.

"No doubt rumours will be there, as of now, NPP is United family. No impact of BJP's expansion because it is Government to Government," Shylla said.

Shylla was responding to questions on the recent merger of the NPP's entire legislative contingent in Nagaland with the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF). The NPP lost its entire legislative presence in Nagaland on October 1, after all five of its MLAs merged with the NPF. Dismissing concerns that the development could have repercussions for the NPP in Meghalaya, Shylla said, "I don't think so there will be any impact because this is not the first time such has happened and it will not have any impact in Meghalaya."

The remarks came against the backdrop of recent political realignments in Meghalaya, including the entry of eight UDP MLAs into the BJP, which expanded the party's strength in the State Assembly. Shylla, however, maintained that the developments in Nagaland would not affect the NPP's position in Meghalaya.

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