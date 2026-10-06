One Minister, seven officials, no athlete: Meghalaya’s Asian Games visit questioned

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Facing criticism over its representation at the recently held Asian Games in Japan, Meghalaya's eight-member delegation - comprising one Minister and seven officials - has come under scrutiny amid questions over the State's absence from the athletes' contingent. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and MDA Government spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla, who is also the ex-officio president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, maintained that the delegation's visit was not linked to whether Meghalaya had athletes competing at the Games. He said the visit was purely aimed at exposure and learning, particularly as Meghalaya is scheduled to host the 2027 National Games.

Shylla said the delegation travelled to study the infrastructure, organisational arrangements and technical preparations involved in hosting a major sporting event. "This is the big event for Meghalaya and from that point of view we went, it is purely an exposure to learn," the Sports Minister said.

The delegation included representatives of the Sports Department, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association and its technical team, with Shylla saying the experience would help the State assess how it could improve its preparations for the National Games. Asked about Meghalaya's representation in the sporting contingent, he said the State did have one para-athlete representing India in Asian para-athletics.

Following the Japan visit, Shylla met Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi, urging the Centre to expedite the formation of the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) and provide additional financial assistance. During the meeting, Shylla raised concerns over the delayed formation of the GTCC, which will decide the disciplines and sporting events to be included in the 2027 National Games and is crucial for planning infrastructure, logistics and other arrangements.

"To apprise him because now the time is very short and till now they have not formed game technical conduct committee (GTCC) because this committee will decide how many games and sporting events will be happening this year," the Sports Minister said.

He also pointed to the deadline under the host city agreement, saying, "September was the deadline and we missed the deadline so I went and met the Union Minister."

With Meghalaya preparing to host the National Games for the first time, the delayed finalisation of sporting disciplines has emerged as a key issue for the State, as the decision will determine the infrastructure, venues and logistical requirements to be put in place ahead of the 2027 event.

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