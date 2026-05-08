NPP Names Dr D.R.L. Nonglait as Candidate for High-Stakes Shillong Lok Sabha By-Poll

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday formally announced Dr D.R.L. Nonglait as the party's official candidate for the upcoming Shillong Lok Sabha by-election during the General Executive Meeting held at the State Central Library.

Talking to media persons, Conrad Sangma said, "For us, this is a moment of pride. We look at this as an opportunity to bring our thoughts, ideology and vision together and work as a team to achieve the same goal and purpose that we are all striving for. We want to ensure that the identity of the tribes of our state is maintained and that we do everything possible to protect and nurture it. This is what Dr Nonglait has been doing throughout his life and career."

"This is the objective of the government, and we feel that it is a perfect combination and a perfect team to take forward our concerns, our position, our vision and our fight further so that we can achieve the different goals we have set," he added.

Asked about a possible sympathy wave in favour of the Voice of the People's Party (VPP), the NPP national president said, "All elections are difficult. I have maintained this from day one, so we do not take anything lightly. For us, every single party contesting is a formidable force. That is how we prepare, and we will ensure that we do our best and work hard to win the Lok Sabha by-election."

The announcement has intensified political activity ahead of the crucial parliamentary contest, with major political parties accelerating internal consultations and candidate selection processes for the high-stakes by-election.

The VPP has fielded academician Batskhem Myrboh as its candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it has "four to five" aspiring candidates and will announce its nominee only after the Election Commission formally declares the election schedule. The United Democratic Party (UDP), an alliance partner in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, is still holding discussions over its possible candidate for the constituency.

The Indian National Congress is expected to finalise its nominee for the Shillong Parliamentary constituency by May 15. Party leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting with organisational functionaries on May 14, with the name of former Shillong MP Vincent H Pala emerging as the frontrunner for the Congress ticket.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting Shillong MP Ricky A. J. Syngkon on February 19, 2026. The vacancy arose less than two years after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the VPP leader had defeated Pala by a significant margin in one of Meghalaya's most closely watched electoral contests.

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