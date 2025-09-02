NPP Turns P.A. Sangma’s Birth Anniversary into Show of Political Strength in Williamnagar

Correspondent

Shillong: What began as a commemoration of the 78th birth anniversary of the late P.A. Sangma at Williamnagar on Monday unfolded into a massive show of political strength for the National People’s Party (NPP), as thousands converged at the Rongrenggre playground to mark not just the leader’s legacy but also the party’s 13th Foundation Day.

With over 300 new members inducted, athletes honoured, and senior leaders from across the Northeast in attendance, the event underlined the NPP’s growing influence in the region and its positioning as a pan-Northeast political force.

The day-long programme blended cultural tributes with political symbolism—beginning with a singing competition, the release of a coffee table book, and the inauguration of the P.A. Sangma Photo Gallery. Floral tributes were led by his wife, Soradini K. Sangma, and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, followed by formal proceedings that opened with Oh Ang Aman Asong, composed by Beston Momin and now adopted as the anthem of the NPP in Garo Hills. Soradini K. Sangma, Sonelal Kol, N.K. Gauri, and Breston Momin were specially felicitated for their contributions to the party’s formative years.

In their addresses, leaders invoked Sangma’s vision and legacy. Arunachal NPP President Thangwang Wangham called him “the true leader of the Northeast.” Rajya Sabha MP W.R. Kharluki recalled his deep concern for the people and security personnel. Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said he regretted not having worked with Sangma but lauded his “far-sighted vision, ideas, and legacy.”

Speaker Thomas A. Sangma stressed his commitment to “tribal, indigenous, and marginalized communities,” while National Working President James K. Sangma described the presence of leaders from across the region as “a fitting tribute.”

Conrad K. Sangma, recalling his father’s optimism during the party’s early days in Manipur, said, “Only two people attended the first meeting, yet my father saw it as the foundation of a movement.” Concluding with emotion, he added, “My father’s name, Purno, means ‘complete,’ and he indeed lived a complete and meaningful life.”

Also Read: Meghalaya: Bernard Marak warns against state move to control GHADC departments

Also Watch: