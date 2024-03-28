Outreach programme to empower youth with electoral awareness at Nongstoin in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Office of Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office, Nongstoin, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organised an Outreach Programme on Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participations (SVEEP) yesterday at Nongstoin College, in collaboration with the Election Department, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Government of Meghalaya, West Khasi Hills District.

Chief Guest, H. Kerwood Thabah, ADC, West Khasi Hills, said that voters' education and electoral participation are integral parts of the democratic process while highlighting the need to understand the values of electoral participation, especially among the young voters or youths. He also exhorted everyone to take active part in the upcoming general election to be held on April 19, 2024, in Meghalaya.

The resource person, P. T. Blah, Deputy Labour Commissioner, who is also the master trainer of the Election Department at WKHD, Nongstoin, demonstrated the set of EVM and VVPAT machines. He enlightened the audience about ethical voting practices, legal provisions, and the use of technology such as electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs). The Spot Quiz Competition based on the theme was also held on the occasion.

Slogan writing and short speech competitions were also conducted on the theme. The winners of both competitions were awarded certificates and cash prizes.

Smt. Delicia Jyrwa, Field Publicity Assistant, CBC Nongstoin, concluded the programme with a vote of thanks, a press release said.

