Pala Accuses NPP, VPP of ‘Looting’ Voters with Money, Schemes Ahead of Meghalaya Polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H Pala has accused the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and the Voice of the People's Party (VPP) of "looting" people and attempting to influence voters through money, schemes and unfulfilled promises ahead of the elections.

Pala said the NPP was relying on expenditure and inducements because of its "false promises", while alleging that the government was using new schemes as a means to win over voters. "The only way for the ruling party (NPP) to buy the people, they have bought the leaders; they are now trying to buy the voters," he said.

He said the Congress was witnessing growing public attention amid what he described as high levels of corruption and failures in the district councils. "People are looking towards Congress as of today because the corruption level in the state is very high, and there are failures in the District Council, misusing the law," Pala said.

Pala also targeted the VPP, alleging that the party has installed more gates without transparency. "Voice of the People's Party is looting the people through gates, as they have installed more gates than before. There is no transparency. NPP is also looting the people," he said.

He said the Congress had begun preparations and organisational work, arguing that the coming election would be different from previous contests. "This election is different," he said, urging voters to assess political parties before making their choice. "Once Congress is weak, the society will be weak; the society is at a crossroads."

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