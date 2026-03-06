UDP's Paul Lyngdoh Says Party Yet to Decide on Garo Hills District Council Election

Senior United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and former Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Thursday that his party has yet to arrive at a decision regarding the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.
"As mentioned by the General Secretary of the party, we have yet to take any call. I am not aware because the party has yet to meet," Lyngdoh told reporters in Shillong.
He attributed his limited involvement in the discussions to a packed schedule. "I really have no idea because I have been quite busy with the budget session and thereafter I have also been occupied with the activities of the Social Welfare Department," he said.
When asked about the possibility of contesting a parliamentary election, Lyngdoh was unequivocal — his focus remains firmly on state-level politics.
"No, I have entirely focused on state politics because there is so much to be done in the state. There is a clear gap in capable leaders within the state. Therefore, my entire focus at this moment is within the jurisdiction of the state of Meghalaya," he said.
Lyngdoh also made clear his intention to see out his current term in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, representing the Shillong West constituency.
"The party has capable leaders, but you will also realize that we have just crossed the two-and-a-half-year mark of the current House. I would like to ensure that I complete this term to the satisfaction not just of the electorate of Shillong West but also of the state of Meghalaya," he said.