UDP's Paul Lyngdoh Says Party Yet to Decide on Garo Hills District Council Election

Senior United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and former Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Thursday that his party has yet to arrive at a decision regarding the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

"As mentioned by the General Secretary of the party, we have yet to take any call. I am not aware because the party has yet to meet," Lyngdoh told reporters in Shillong.

He attributed his limited involvement in the discussions to a packed schedule. "I really have no idea because I have been quite busy with the budget session and thereafter I have also been occupied with the activities of the Social Welfare Department," he said.

