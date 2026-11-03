Paul Lyngdoh Joins Meghalaya Cabinet Again Amid Political Shifts

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior legislator Paul Lyngdoh was sworn in as the 12th Cabinet minister in the Conrad K. Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) II government at Lok Bhawan in Shillong on Monday, marking his second Cabinet induction in three years. Governor C.H. Vijayashankar administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Cabinet ministers and legislators.

Lyngdoh, who recently left the United Democratic Party (UDP) to join the National People's Party (NPP), filled the vacancy created by UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh's resignation on October 31. The UDP has suffered a major setback, losing 11 of its 12 elected legislators in less than 40 days. Eight MLAs merged with the BJP, taking its strength to 10, while Paul Lyngdoh, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Nujorki Sungoh joined the NPP, increasing its strength from 33 to 36 and leaving Metbah as the UDP's lone legislator.

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